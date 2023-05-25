Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – Reality Tv star, Khloé Kardashian has admitted she struggled to connect with her newborn son she had through surrogacy, calling the process a “mind f–k.”

Khloe welcomed Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in July 2022.

She revealed in the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” on Thursday May 25, that it didn’t really register she was having a child until she got to the hospital.

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience ’cause it’s not about him.”

She added that she was in a state of “shock” around the whole experience of surrogacy.

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it,” she said, clarifying that it’s not a bad thing. “It’s still great, it’s just very different.”

While talking to her sister Kim Kardashian — who welcomed two of her four children via surrogacy and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Khloé admitted the process had been challenging for her.

“It’s a mind f–k. It’s really the weirdest thing,” she told them.

She then nodded her head when Disick asked if she felt less connected to her son than her daughter, whom she birthed herself.

Khloé shares 5-year-old daughter True and 9-month-old son Tatum with Thompson.