Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has said she is ready to resign if implicated in the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito nets scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, the CS said the decision to suspend some of the officers was arrived at after an internal investigation into the matter, but disclosed that EACC has been invited to conduct thorough investigations.

“The buck stops with me and those who were suspended is because we had an internal investigation and we had names behind what we found out so internally we have made the suspension based on their involvement at that level,” the CS said.

“However, I personally wrote to EACC and they have come to do a thorough investigation. Should they find my name anywhere or I have been involved in any way, I will wait for their report and you will see the action,” the CS added.

Nakhumicha spoke a day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called for her sacking, claiming that former Public Health Principal Secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu was not supposed to be sacked since the buck stopped with the CS.

“A government should be administered as such, with ministers entrusted with specific responsibilities. Why do we not see ministers addressing key policy matters when it is the President making important policy decisions?

“If there is a major policy statement in education, it should come from the Minister of Education. Similarly, if there is a scandal at Kemsa, the Minister of Health should address the issue, not a Principal Secretary,” Raila said on Tuesday.

