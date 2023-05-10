Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has once again condemned the government of President William Ruto for reigning in on the church after the Shakahola massacre in which rogue Pastor Ezekiel Mackenzie forced hundreds of his followers to fast to death and buried them at the forest.

However, according to the police, Pastor Mackenzie did not act alone as he had other accomplices like Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

The move saw Pastor Ezekiel, who is a partner of Dorcas Gachagua, arrested and released on bond as well as his bank accounts frozen as investigations continue.

However, speaking at Christian Church International on Wednesday, Pastor Dorcas told Ruto’s government that it was wrong for them to condemn the church because of a few rogue preachers.

She vowed never to allow the government to regulate churches in the name of fighting radicalization and bad doctrines.

“You cannot regulate churches. Go for criminals and leave the church alone,” Gachagua’s wife told Ruto’s government.

