Thursday May 11, 2023 – Arnold Schwarzenegger has reflected on his tough split from ex-wife Maria Shriver in the first trailer for his new Netflix documentary, Arnold.

The 75-year-old acting icon’s rise to fame from his humble beginnings in rural Austria to Hollywood action man will be chronicled in the three-part series set for release on June 7, with The Terminator star reflecting on turbulent times in his personal life.

Schwarzenegger’s 25-year marriage to Shriver, 67, imploded in 2011 when it emerged he had fathered a son – Joseph Baena, now 25 – with a household employee, Mildred Baena.

On his cheating scandal, Schwarzenegger said: ‘People will remember my successes but they will also remember those failures

‘It was very tough, on my marriage, on my relationship with my kids.

‘I have caused enough pain for my family. I’m going to have to live with it for the rest of my life.’

The series also includes never-before-seen footage of the star pumping iron and behind-the-scenes images of his journey into politics – he ultimately became the Governor of California.

He said of his aspirations to conquer Hollywood: ‘I saw myself on that stage. Thousands of people screaming, Arnold, Arnold, Arnold!

‘And when you visualize something really clearly, you believe that you can 100% get there

‘There was a lot of things I had to learn, obstacles I had to overcome.’

Detailing how he decided to enter politics, the star said: ‘You can get an injury and all the athletic stuff is over. But the only thing that no-one can take from you is your mind. I was looking for another challenge, politics.’

The star’s friends are filmed saying: ‘He had no staff, no real plan, he blew up the political system.

Schwarzenegger said: ‘There is problems and problems but I want to do the things that everyone thinks are impossible.

‘My vision didn’t talk about giving up, my vision was about climbing the mountain.’

Reflecting on his never-give-up mentality, the actor said: ‘You’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied.

‘No matter what it takes, work your ass off, do it, do it now.’

Shriver and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 1986, nearly nine years after they first met. They separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Joseph Baena was born on October 2, 1997, only a few days after Shriver gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, Christopher.

The couple did not have a prenup, but according to TMZ at the time, ‘there was never any real custody beef’, and ‘they both quickly agreed on joint custody.’

They had an estimated $400 million at the time of their separation.