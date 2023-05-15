Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – Some women have said they won’t leave their marriage if their husbands impregnate other women.

They stated this while responding to a question by a Facebook user, Charks Man.

Out of over 200 responses, only few women said they will leave their marriage.

The rest said they can’t leave their homes for other women to enter.

One Precious Jera said she will forgive her husband as nobody is perfect.

“I will not leave my home. I will forgive him and love him. There is no limit to forgiveness. No one is perfect. I will keep my home. That is already punishment for him,” she said.