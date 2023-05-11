Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has stated he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24hrs, if he were the President of the US.

Speaking on Wednesday night, May 10 in a CNN town hall before a live audience in the state of New Hampshire, Trump said he would have a negotiation with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, respectively.

“I’ll meet with Putin. I’ll meet with Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours, that war will be settled. It’ll be over,” Trump said.

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded and occupied parts of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which had begun in 2014.

He, however, added that Putin made a mistake by invading Ukraine, an act he says Putin would not have done if he were the President of the US.

“Putin made a mistake by invading Ukraine. His mistake was going in. He would have never gone in if I was president,” Trump said.

“I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done. “I’ll have that done in 24 hours. I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.” he added

The 45th US President who served from 2017 to 2021 has announced his interest to contest for the US presidency in 2024. He is a frontrunner to be the Republican Party’s nominee.