Friday, May 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to force his way and insisted that every worker must contribute to the Housing Fund.

This is even as he dismissed concerns raised by critics of the programme and pointed out that even workers who own houses or service mortgages must contribute to help low-income earners own homes.

According to Ruto, he will deduct 3% of every worker’s monthly contribution to fund his housing project whether or not a worker already owns a house.

He also criticised workers’ representatives who have opposed the mandatory 3% levy from workers’ salaries and a matching contribution from their employers – capped at Sh5,000 per month – accusing them of representing employers’ interests.

The President also referred to the National Housing Development Fund as a “hustler’s mortgage” and whipped MPs to pass the proposal in the Finance Bill 2023, which aims to provide low-income Kenyans with the opportunity to own a home.

“Every MP and MCA has a mortgage, let’s now plan the hustler’s mortgage and we will plan it in the housing fund. We want to put all our money together so that we can create an opportunity for ordinary citizens to also have an opportunity to get a mortgage,” said President Ruto.

He was speaking while presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project in Nairobi, where 2,350 housing units will be built under the affordable housing programme.

