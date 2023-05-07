Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Big Brother’s Maria has denied claims that she crashed her boyfriend, Kevin’s previous marriage.

Recall that after she left the reality TV show, rumors began to fly that she was dating a married man.

Socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest even came out to accuse her of having an affair with his sister’s husband and asked her to leave Kevin alone.

He alleged that Maria had even sent threatening messages to Kevin’s wife.

In this fresh interview with Chide Jideonwo, Maria dismissed claims that she destroyed Kevin’s marriage.

She said that she wasn’t aware he was married when they started dating.

I actually wasn’t aware whether or not he was married when we first started dating.

What I am going to stand by and that is the gospel truth, I didn’t destroy any marriage.

I have never and I would never” she said

