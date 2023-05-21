Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Isiolo County Governor Abdi Guyo has today revealed that he was secretly supporting President William Ruto during the Presidential campaigns despite being on the Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition.

Speaking in Isiolo on Sunday, the governor explained that despite winning the seat on a Jubilee ticket, which was in Azimio la Umoja coalition, he was behind Ruto.

“Leo lazima tuambiliane ukweli, kuna watu walikusupport wa mchana na sisi tulikuwa wa usiku.. Mimi na wenzangu tulikuwa wa usiku,” Guyo said.

(Today we must speak the truth. There are people who supported you during the day and others at night. Some of us supported you at night.)

Even before Ruto was sworn in as President, Isiolo Governor Guyo said his government w ready to work with him.

He said the interest of Isiolo residents will always come first before any political alignment.

“President-elect William Ruto is a good friend of mine and despite political alignments, Kenya had a new president and as the Governor, I need to put the interest of the Isiolo people first,” Guyo said.

In the 2022 General elections, out of the 47 governors, Guyo was the only one elected under Jubilee Party.

Jubilee Party also scooped all the top five elective seats in Isiolo County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST