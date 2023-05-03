Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – “Hart Of Dixie” actress, Rachel Bilson has revealed what gets her going in the bedroom.

Speaking with co-host, Olivia Allen on her “Broad Ideas” podcast , Bilson revealed her “least” and most “favorite” positions.

“I like missionary,” the 41, said.

“I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top,” she added.

“But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f–king manhandled.”

“Doggy … depending on the actual d–k,” she explained when asked her least favorite.

“Because it can go so deep and hurt.”

Bilson recently revealed on an episode of her own podcast that she didn’t climax during intercourse until the age of 38. “Isn’t that crazy?” she asked guest Whitney Cummings.