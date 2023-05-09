Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 May 2023 – A local businessman has heaped praises on controversial televangelist Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church and Prayer Centre for transforming his life by uplifting him economically.

Speaking in an interview, Josephat Bahati revealed that he used to earn Sh 10,000 a day by providing transport services from the Standard Gauge Railway to Pastor Ezekiel’s church in Mavueni.

He would also make another Sh 10,000 by providing accommodation services to guests.

He built the guest rooms from the proceeds of his transport business.

“I used to earn Sh10,000 a day providing transport services from the Standard Gauge Railway to Pastor Ezekiel’s church and another Sh10,000 for accommodation services in my guest rooms, which I built from the proceeds of my transport business. I wish the government knew how this man has changed our lives,” he said.

According to sources, the embattled preacher has employed more than 10,000 people in his compound working on the farm, in construction, at the school, and in the hotel.

The area has become desolate after security agencies ordered everyone to vacate the premises, leaving thousands jobless.

