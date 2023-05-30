Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that he was an alcohol addict before he got saved by the blood of Jesus Christ.

Speaking when he presided over a conference on ending alcoholism and drug abuse in the Rift Valley region on Monday Gachagua said he has since quit alcohol after becoming a born-again man.

“The President, [Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure] Kindiki, and the rest of us, none has a problem with alcohol. I must admit I used to drink a lot before I got saved and since I stopped drinking my things have been very good,” Gachagua said.

He added that his life has changed for the better after quitting drinking and even urged drinkers to give it a try, saying, “That is how I am deputy president. I invite those who drink to consider dropping it and maybe your things will get better.”

At the same time, the deputy president put on notice law enforcement officers whom he accused of aiding the menace by soliciting bribes and running drinking dens.

“We are very happy with police officers who are doing a very good job but we have a serious problem with a few of them who have a conflict of interest and have opened bars in the areas where they serve.

“We have a problem with a few officers who are collecting protection fees; police officers who are supposed to arrest drunkards but they are more drunk,” Gachagua said.

