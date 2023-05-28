Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 28, 2023 – A Twitter user has narrated how she ruined her ex’s life after she stripped naked and cursed him following a breakup.

She further revealed that she stood in a basin of water, carried her breasts in her two hands, placed heavy curses on him, and then scooped some of the water which she poured on his doorstep.

@theoliviamead who revealed that her ex’s life went on a downward spiral after her curses, added that she doesn’t know how to reverse them.

