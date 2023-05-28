Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 28, 2023 – Actress Tonto Dikeh has said that she doesn’t understand the concept of strangers coming into her social media DMs to ask her to use her connections to help them get a job.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the mum of one wondered who will be held responsible if she helped these strangers secure a job.

For example, if they commit a crime at their place of employment, she will be in trouble.

Read her post below