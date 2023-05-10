Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Former Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses Seth Panyako has regretted supporting President William Ruto in the 2022 election.

Addressing a press conference, Panyako, who was appointed to the Local Authorities Provident Fund Board for a three-year term after unsuccessfully vying in the last election on the UDA ticket, faulted Ruto for hoodwinking Kenyans to vote for him.

He regretted looking for votes for Ruto and wished he had supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

“Sometimes I don’t understand whether the current President William Ruto is the man I used to sit with in Karen and discuss how the country should move forward. I don’t believe it is the same Ruto I used to discuss with how Uhuru’s administration had messed up the country.”

“Ruto has changed dramatically since his election as President. He has become less caring and I regret looking for votes for him,” Panyako stated.

