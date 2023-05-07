Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Seasoned media personality, Mary Kilobi, was trolled on social media after her elderly husband Francis Atwoli revealed the duties he assigned her at home.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations, Atwoli heaped praises on his youthful wife and said her work is to remove his socks and remind him when to take medicine.

The popular anchor has told off critics trolling her after Atwoli’s remarks and said she is proud of the duties assigned to her.

She reportedly enjoys performing her duties.

“I enjoy removing his socks, carrying his boarding pass, and giving him medicine. Can such light duties make someone tired?” she posed

She further urged women to be submissive to their husbands.

Check out her post.

