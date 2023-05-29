Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday May 29, 2023 – A South African lady, Lesego, got engaged to her boyfriend who she met at an art gallery.
She said he proposed to her at the same gallery where she had photo-bombed him.
“F1: How it started; photo-bombed this guy at the gallery.
F2: This guy (now LOML) proposed at the place we met.
F3: The moment,” she tweeted on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>