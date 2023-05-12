Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 12, 2023 – Singer Davido has seemingly reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu’s rant about some men financially bullying women into staying with them.

Sophia went off on a rant earlier today.

In her tweet, she said it is disgusting for men to financially bully a woman into staying with them especially when children are involved.

Sophia who stated that there is a special place in hell for such people, added that laws do not protect women or children.

The businesswoman didn’t disclose who the tweet was addressed to, but stated that “it’s been over a year and enough is enough”.

Davido has now seemingly responded to the rant in tweets which has no direct recipient.

He shared a screenshot of him doing his “unavailable” dance, while adding that he’s got no time for “wahala”.

The singer also pleaded with the intended recipient not to be angry.

See his tweet