Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee and her husband, Denis Schweizer, are in Greece for their honeymoon.

The mother of five took to social media and gushed over her husband while having a good time in Santorini.

She said she is glad to have married her best friend.

“Married my best friend. Yes, we are proving a point that loves lives within us,” she wrote and shared the steamy photos below.

