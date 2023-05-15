Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – A young lady called Maimunatu Sa’idu has said that she decided to get married to a blind teacher, Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris, because she loves him the most among her other suitors.

Saidu and Idris got married in on Friday, May 12.

In an interview with DailyTrust, Saidu said she fell in love with her husband the very first day she met with him.

Her husband, Dahuru Abdulhamid became popular in 2021 after he was interviewed on his struggles for education and how he was then serving as a volunteer teacher in a public school.

He enjoyed goodwill from so many people including an anonymous person who purchased a three-bedroom flat for him and he also got a job with the government as a teacher.

After their wedding rites, Saidu in an interview with DailyTrust expressed her love for her husband despite his physical challenge.

“I have loved him from the first day I met him and I will continue till eternity. I believe that God destined us to be together and I accept it with my heart. He is the kind of person I want to be with in my life. He is decent, gentle and loves everything about religion. Marrying him is like fulfilling a life ambition, I promised myself I will marry the best person I love among my suitors. I will try my best to discharge my responsibilities. I will take good care of him and his entire family.” she said

On his part, the groom said he met his life partner through her elder brother “Who happens to be my friend. From there I realized that I got a wife because of the way she accepted me despite my blindness.”

On how he will take care of his wife as a blind man, the school teacher said “Marriage is exchanging ideas, needs and responsibilities. So, she has her own responsibilities and I have mine too. I will try my best to deliver and I pray Almighty Allah to guide me right.”