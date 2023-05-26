Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya Jackson Ole Sapit has admitted that he knew President William Ruto was lying to Kenyans with his ambitious promises during his campaigns.

Speaking yesterday, Sapit warned the Head of State that he risks losing Kenyans’ confidence and faith in his words if he continues to make promises yet not fulfilling the most urgent ones.

According to the man of the cloth, most of the promises Ruto made in 2022 were unrealistic and it’s time he admitted that he misled Kenyans.

He told the President to come out and tell Kenyans the truth that he can’t fulfill the lofty promises that he made.

“I know you made heavy promises during campaigns, and we knew that most of them were unrealistic. Those promises portrayed Kenya as a little even immediately after the elections.”

“It is the moment to face the truth! Just come out and tell Kenyans that the promises we made were unrealistic, and now let’s go to prioritization,” Ole Sapit stated.

Ole Sapit explained that Ruto could be putting too much pressure on the nation by trying to look different from the nature of politicians across the world.

“Identify the national priorities in a manner that would offer solutions to the most pressing needs of the country.”

“Should you try to push so hard to achieve what you promised yet we all know that we don’t have the resources to deliver, then you are going to break everybody’s back,” Sapit noted.

Sapit’s warning came at a time the Kenya Kwanza regime was under pressure to honour pledges amid a struggling economy that saw the prices of essential commodities skyrocket.

It must be noted that Ole Sapit was the one who prayed at Bomas moments before Ruto was declared the winner of the 2022 presidential contest; something that did not go down well with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, who condemned him for having been fooled to endorse an illegality and injustice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST