Saturday May 20, 2023 – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has slammed some fans who are shocked that her relationship with her man has stood the test of time.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Nkechi said she doesn’t know why people always express shock that she is still with her man whenever she shares a photo of them on social media.

Describing them as witches, Nkechi said those waiting for her relationship to crash will die waiting.

See her post below