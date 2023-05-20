Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday May 20, 2023 – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has slammed some fans who are shocked that her relationship with her man has stood the test of time.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Nkechi said she doesn’t know why people always express shock that she is still with her man whenever she shares a photo of them on social media.
Describing them as witches, Nkechi said those waiting for her relationship to crash will die waiting.
See her post below
