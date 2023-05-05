Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – A yet to be identified mother has abandoned her newborn baby with a handwritten note in Cameroon.

The baby was found in the early hours of Thursday, May 4, 2023, beside MIDENO in Ntefinki quarter in Nkwen, Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

“The baby was discovered around 6:00am. After notifying the quarter head and other authorities, the child was taken to the Health Centre where he was confirmed to be doing well in health,” a source told journalists.

The child has reportedly been taken to the police station for further procedures on his welfare.

In the note left beside the baby, the mother said she took the painful decision because she has nobody to help her.

“I am sorry I had to do this. I had no other choice because I want my child to live a happy life. I have nothing, no one to help me and nothing to start a small business that can sustain the baby and I,” the note reads.

“Please help me take good care of him and I pray God bless and grant your heart desires. The baby’s name is Migael and he was born on the 26 April 2023. He has taken his first vaccine and is still to be circumcised. God bless you and your household.”