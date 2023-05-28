Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – Singer Temmie Ovwasa has said that she has never been sexually attracted to any man all her life.

Temmie who has never hidden the fact that she is a lesbian, stated this during an interview with former Big Brother star, Doyin.

Doyin had inquired from Temmie what she identifies as sexually.

Responding, Temmie said;

‘I am a lesbian. That means I am not sexually attracted to men at all. I have never felt sexual attraction for any man at all. I don’t know what it feels like.”

Speaking further, the YBNL star said she went for deliverance sessions to fight her gay tendencies but it persisted.

‘Being gay is inherent, It is something that you are. You don’t change it. I have gone for more deliverance sessions than I can count, before I was 18. So I know that this is not possible to change it, You can suppress your sexuality and lie to yourself and make yourself just adapt. Everybody had a phase where they did that before coming out of the closet. ‘It’s getting a boyfriend so that people can stop asking you questions, things like that but if you are gay, you are gay” she said

Watch a clip from her interview below