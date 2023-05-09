Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – A man called Eyo Okon Edet has revealed that he has courted his fiancée, Blessing Donatus Brown, for five years and has never touched her because ‘God kept his heart from lustful desires.’

The couple is set to wed on May 20, 2023.

“I want you guys to celebrate with me, today is TM in Akwa Ibom State.

I have courted my fiancee for five (5) years now and God has been faithful with us by keeping us holy and sanctified through the Blood of the Lord Jesus Christ!

By the grace of God I have never touched her hands and He has kept my heart intact from any lustful desire while we were courting.

I have experienced the power of God that set a man free.

What God cannot do, does not exist, He alone can set a man free from the power of sin,” he wrote.