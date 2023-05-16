Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Megan Fox has revealed she struggles to “love” her body.

Fox who has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green admitted that she has always been critical of her image and had an “awareness” and “obsession” with her body even as a child.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” the “Transformers” star, 36, told Sports Illustrated during an interview for the 2023 swimsuit edition.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever,” she noted, before adding that she is on a “never-ending” “journey” to love herself.

“it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged,” the actress explained.

This isn’t the first time Fox has talked about her body insecurities. In a 2021 joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly, she admitted to having a “lot of deep insecurities.”

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she explained.