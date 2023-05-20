Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Singer and dancer, Ciara has defended the see-through dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 alongside her husband Russel Wilson.

In March, Ciara wore a see through Dundas dress that received mostly negative reviews on social media.

The Dundas halter dress was covered in crystals and layered over a matching embellished thong.

While social media critics decried the nearly-naked design as “tasteless,” “desperate” and “embarrassing,” Ciara clapped back and now says she stands behind her sexy style choice.

“Peter [Dundas] has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body,” the singer told LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine in a new cover story.

“I have an appreciation of the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment.”

Ciara said she immediately “loved” the look when she spotted it on Dundas’ fall 2023 runway, and was drawn to the “concept” of the crosshatched crystals and sheer silhouette in particular.

“I pay attention to every detail,” she noted of her red carpet style selections.