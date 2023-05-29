Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is fond of attacking Kenyans who criticize him on Twitter.

While it is normal for public figures to face criticism, Sonko doesn’t take criticism lightly.

He shamelessly hurls unprintable insults at his critics and at times, he drags people’s parents into his endless online wars.

However, he finally met his match after he tried to fire back at a Twitter user who criticized his mode of dressing,

This is how the conversation went down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.