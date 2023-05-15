Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, Carlos Tevez has revealed he refused to learn English during his seven year stay in the Premier League claiming he had a ‘cultural problem’ with the British.

The ex-Argentina striker said he decided early on in his stay in England that if anyone wanted to speak to him they should learn Spanish.

The footballer who also played for West Ham, cited his uncle got into alcoholism after a Falklands War call-up ended his hopes of becoming a professional footballer.

Tevez, who famously complained on Argentinian TV when he was still City’s captain that everything about Manchester was bad, told a radio interviewer in his homeland over the weekend: ‘I had a cultural problem with the English.

‘I didn’t want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish.

‘I have an uncle who played in River Plate. He’s the only River supporter in my family.

‘He played in the reserve team and when he was going to make his debut with the first team, he got called up to fight in the Falklands War.

‘He suffered after that and became an alcoholic. That marked me a lot because he was very close to me.’

Opening up on his feelings about England on DSportsRadio, the 39-year-old added:

‘The seven years I spent in England were: “Okay, I’m here for work but I’m not getting used to English culture. Everything has a reason.”

‘Very few people know this story but today I can tell it.

‘You want to speak to me. Then you learn Spanish, because I’m not going to learn English.’