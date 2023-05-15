Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 15 May 2023 – Aisha Wangari has been exposed on Telegram after a lady found out that she has been trying to destroy her relationship.

The jilted lady claims that Aisha has been sending nudes to her fiance.

She stumbled upon the nudes in her fiance’s phone after suspecting that he was cheating on her.

Apparently, she is in a long-distance relationship and whenever she is not around, Aisha warms her fiance’s bed.

Check out the expose.

More photos of Aisha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.