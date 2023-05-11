Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has revealed his deep hatred for former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the point that he didn’t even invite him to his book launch.

Duale will be launching his book ‘For The Record’ today but has not invited his former boss.

While appearing on Citizen TV’s JKLive show, the CS explained that he had fears that Uhuru would disrupt the event should he decide to show up.

“President Kenyatta, of late, after I saw how he was behaving at the Jubilee offices, I can’t invite him.”

“He can disrupt my function and you know he is my buddy and I cannot remove him forcefully,” Duale expressed his worries.

Duale revealed that he was concerned about the increasing political rivalry in Mt. Kenya, pitting the former president and the current President William Ruto.

“Tomorrow (today), I want him to watch my launch from the television.”

“I could have invited him but I’m scared he gets annoyed when he sees Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and he disrupts my event,” the CS explained on the ongoing Mt Kenya political rivalry.

According to the Defence CS, Ruto, and his deputy will grace the event accompanied by top politicians in Kenya and dignitaries from across the world.

The book details Duale’s journey in politics from 2007 to 2022 and his meteoric rise in Kenya’s political space.

The former Garrisa Township MP has a chapter dedicated to Uhuru in his book.

Titled ’22 Minutes’, the chapter details how it took Uhuru only 22 minutes to kick him out as National Assembly Majority Leader after serving for almost two terms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.