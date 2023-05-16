Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Tyson Fury has questioned Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua’s desire to challenge him after negotiations over fights against his rivals collapsed in recent years.

Talks over an undisputed heavyweight clash against Usyk broke down earlier this year, despite the Ukrainian reportedly agreeing to a 70-30 purse split in Fury’s favour.

Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk accused Fury of putting too many obstacles in the way of an agreement.

The fight would have been held at Wembley Stadium in the UK during April.

Fury and Joshua’s camps had previously had talks over an all-British heavyweight clash. But a deal was never finalised despite Fury setting several public deadlines for a fight to be agreed.

Speaking at an event in Tenerife, Fury insisted he still wants to face both Usyk and Joshua, but questioned whether his rivals are interested in facing him.

‘I’d love it to happen, love it to happen,’ Fury said, as reported by Boxing Social. ‘I’d love to fight Oleksandr Usyk and AJ, but I just don’t think they want to fight me,’ he said.

‘There’s a lot of stuff going on in Saudi Arabia with all these massive amounts of money being talked about and I think that got the better of him [Usyk].

‘The temptation of a hundred million or 75 million down the line rather than doing it now [in the UK].

‘I don’t think anybody’s scared of anybody in a boxing match. The [Usyk] fight’s got to happen; it’s got to happen this year.

‘I just think it’s an easy job. I’ll hit him; he’ll hit the floor, then I’ll go out and get drunk in the town centre.’