Tuesday May 30, 2023 – PSG goalkeeper, Sergio Rico’s wife has posted a worrying message on social media after her husband was left in a serious condition in hospital following a horse riding accident.

The 29-year-old suffered a head injury after falling off a horse and was transported to a hospital via helicopter in Seville on Sunday morning.

Doctors have been carrying out further tests, and Rico’s wife Alba Silva has now shared a concerning update on Instagram.

‘Don’t leave me alone, my love, because I swear I cannot. I don’t know how to live without you. We love you a lot,’ she wrote.

Silva had previously put out a more positive message thanking fans and praising her husband’s strength on Monday evening, May 29.

The message read: ‘Thank you for all the love you have for us. Sergio has a lot of people praying for him and he is very strong. I have no words to describe what I feel.’

Rico and Silva married each other last year, and the pair have a son together.

It is understood that Rico was making a horseback pilgrimage journey to Huelva when he came off his horse.

This came after PSG’s players had been given the day off by manager Christophe Galtier after wrapping up the Ligue 1 title on Saturday.

Following this gesture from Galtier, Rico returned to his hometown of Seville before starting his journey on his horse.

Rico has received messages of support from the football community following his accident, with Sevilla wishing him a ‘speedy recovery’ on Twitter.