Sunday May 7, 2023 – A lady called Peace Bright, who said she is a virgin, has reacted to the criticisms she often receives for preaching on the topic of sexual purity.

“Often times when I put up advocacy posts, I get lots of criticisms and encouragements on the other hand. A lady came to my inbox telling me how I’m showcasing myself to being holier than thou,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

“The other person said I always force my beliefs and opinions on others Amongst other criticisms. Firstly I have not come on this space any day to declare my status, even if I should do ,my only aim is to promote sexual purity and Godly relationships.

“Secondly, of course I don’t force my beliefs on anyone. Except I have pointed a gun at you before to choose sexual purity. I only advise. Advice is meant to be taken or not. The choice is yours.

“I don’t really know why most persons feel attacked at the mention of sexual purity. If some persons can promote immoralities proudly. With a sense of purpose and pride I will keep promoting sexual purity, that’s my goal.

“I can’t quit. Yeah it’s a purpose I have been given to fulfill. God strengthen me the more, increase my and passion.”