Tuesday May 30, 2023 – A newly wed woman, Onyinyechi Precious, said she had her dream wedding and also married her dream man.
She stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, when she shared her wedding photos.
“28th was a huge success Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Mr. and Mrs. Luke Chukwuma Nebeifechukwu.
It is officially official. Thank you my sweet Jesus.
I didn’t just have my dream wedding but I got married most importantly to my dream man,” she wrote.
See photos
