Thursday May 25, 2023 – LaLiga President, Javier Tebas, has apologised for the comments he made after Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Valencia supporters last week.

After the incident, Tebas accused Vincius Jr of not appearing at meetings with the league regarding his complaints.

In addition, he said: ‘It is necessary that you inform yourself. Do not let yourself be manipulated’.

Vinicius Jr was angry with Tebas’ comments and wrote: ‘Once again, instead of criticising racists, the president of LaLiga appears on social media to attack me.

‘As much as you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your championship is shaken. Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I want actions and punishments.’

Tebas told ESPN Brasil: ‘I did not want to attack Vinicius, but if most people understood it that way, I need to apologise. It was not my intention I expressed myself badly, at a bad time.’

Following the racist chants in last Sunday’s game, Valencia have been fined £39,000. The Mario Kempes stand will be closed for Valencia’s last home game of this season against Espanyol and for their first four home games of next season. The chants towards Vinicius started from that stand.

Valencia will appeal the closure of the stand and also feel that the fine is unfair as some supporters were not involved in the ‘shameful’ incident.

Vinicius Jr was sent off in the aftermath of the incident but his red card for clashing with Valencia’s Hugo Duro has now been overturned.

The RFEF issued a statement that read: ‘The Competition Committee has sanctioned Valencia CF with the partial closure of the Mestalla stadium for five matches, specifically the Mario Kempes South Stand, following the events that occurred during the match between the team and Real Madrid.

‘It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his report, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and the infractions are considered very serious.

‘In addition, an economic sanction of €45,000 is imposed on Valencia.’

Valencia responded with their own statement that read: ‘Valencia CF wishes to show its total disagreement and indignation at the unfair and disproportionate penalty imposed by the Competition Committee on the club with the closure of the Entertainment Stand for five games.

‘Valencia CF wants to publicly denounce that in this resolution of the RFEF Competition Committee they show evidence that contradicts what the national police and LaLiga say. In addition, this sanction is based on evidence that the club has not been able to see and without giving us a hearing.

‘Valencia CF has condemned, condemns and will condemn in the most energetic way any act of racism or violence. For this reason we consider that penalizing and depriving all the fans who were not involved in these unfortunate incidents from seeing their team is a totally disproportionate, unfair and unprecedented measure against which we will fight.’