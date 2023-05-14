Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 13, 2023 – A 22-year-old lady, Nkem Vivian, has hit back at trolls shaming her for marrying a much older man.

The young woman and her German husband got married this year.

Sharing a TikTok video on her Instagram story on Friday, May 12, Nkem said she chose happiness over people’s opinion.

“I can’t marry an old man because of what people will say. I choose happiness over everything,” the caption on the video reads.

In another video, she covered her eyes with foreign currency notes.

“Can’t you see he looks like your father-in-law? How can I see for crying out loud?” she wrote.