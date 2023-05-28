Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Saturday May 27, 2023 – Bingham University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor William Barnabas Qurix couldn’t hold back his surprise upon meeting singer Ruger who turned up at the school for a show.
Qurix who was stunned with Ruger’s physical appearance, couldn’t help but exclaim
“I can’t believe this; I can’t believe you are a small boy.
Welcome, I thought he was going to be one mighty man.”
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>