Saturday May 27, 2023 – Bingham University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor William Barnabas Qurix couldn’t hold back his surprise upon meeting singer Ruger who turned up at the school for a show.

Qurix who was stunned with Ruger’s physical appearance, couldn’t help but exclaim

“I can’t believe this; I can’t believe you are a small boy.

Welcome, I thought he was going to be one mighty man.”

Watch the video below