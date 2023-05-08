Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has said he cannot participate in Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations because he is not jobless like the participants.

Speaking on Sunday during a funeral in Western Kenya, Atwoli, who supported Raila’s presidential candidature in the 2022 elections, said he will not participate in the Azimio protests because he is busy serving the people as those in the streets no longer occupy any public office.

He said those participating in the demos, like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, are jobless and have no offices to run.

“Sasa mimi mnataka niende kwa maandamano kama mtu ambaye hana offisi, wale watu wako kwa maandamano hawana offisi, Raila , Kalonzo, Oparanya, Karua hawana ofisi. (I have an office to run, people leading demonstrations like,Raila, Kalonzo, Oparanya and Martha Karua don’t have official duties to do),” Atwoli stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.