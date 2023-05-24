Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Famed Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone writes break up texts for his daughters, his children have revealed.

“My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives — in so many areas,” Sistine Stallone said on Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner’s “Giggly Squad” podcast on Monday, May 22.

“In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts,” she revealed.

Sistine’s sister Sophia Stallone chimed in, “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you.”

“And they never get mad for being honest,” Sistine said of their exes’ reactions to the messages.

However, Sylvester can also be “very standoffish,” according to the 24-year-old.

“We’re like, ‘Oh, this [guy] is a good egg. We’re gonna bring him home.’ And [our dad] is always standoffish,” Sistine elaborated. “[He] stands in the corner, doesn’t say anything … just to intimidate.”

Sophia, 26, joked that the Stallone, 76, “always … has a cigar” to assert his dominance.

“I asked him, I go, ‘Why do you do that?’ And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time,’” Sistine shared. “And he’s right every time.”

Sylvester shares his three daughters with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. He also welcomed two sons, Sage, who died of coronary artery disease in 2012 at the age of 36, and Seargeoh, 44, with his first wife, Sasha Czack.

Sylvester, his wife and their children subsequently landed a reality show, “The Family Stallone,” which premiered on May 17 on Paramount+.