Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed how he was frustrated by senior government officials when he tried to access the Shakahola Forest, in Kilifi County, on Friday.

Raila, who was accompanied by Kilifi County leaders, was in the area to see where Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie killed his followers and buried their bodies.

Already, police have exhumed 110 bodies and the operation of exhumation will resume on Monday.

Officers manning the gate of the forest said they blocked Raila Odinga because the area was a crime scene.

Speaking after he was blocked, Raila Odinga revealed that he tried to call Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki five times but refused to answer the phone.

“I called interior cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki five times, but he didn’t pick up the phone,” Raila Odinga said.

