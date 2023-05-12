Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 12, 2023 – President William Ruto on Thursday attended the launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s book, For the Record, in Nairobi.

Ruto, while speaking at the event, observed that there is great power in telling our own stories.

“As Africans, we know that dignity can be lost in having others tell your story. So, I want to thank Duale for making the effort and the time to tell the story he has told for this significant door of truth,” Ruto said.

The head of state observed that the book had come at the right time when Kenyans expected it.

He also said he is waiting to read a book authored by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who is nicknamed Papa wa Roma due to his oratory skills in English.

“I am looking forward to the book of Papa Wa Roma (Moses Wetang’ula). I know we shall have problems with English but we will try to read. I think we shall need a dictionary to accompany this so that we can interpret it,” said Ruto amid loud laughter from the audience.

