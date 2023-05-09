Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Renowned criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has maintained that he is still an ardent supporter of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government despite defending New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Odero has been accused by the government of mass killing of his followers at his Mavueni church in Kilifi County and Ombeta is among the lawyers defending him.

Already, Odero’s case has taken a political angle after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga said the pastor is innocent and is being persecuted by President William Ruto-led government.

To set the record straight on whether he is on Raila Odinga’s side, Ombeta said he is still a Ruto supporter.

“Whichever way you want to swing this, there was nothing to do with politics.

“My presence as a lawyer prevented that as well as discussing the case.

“The court had pronounced itself on that. This is not a UDA/ODM issue. Hii ni kazi. Endeni mkaskie vibaya na huko. Niko KK bado,” Ombeta wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.