Friday, May 19, 2023 – A Kikuyu businessman by the name Mwalimu Macharia has come out to share his regrets months after casting his vote for UDA and President William Ruto.

Venting on YouTube, the visibly angry Macharia narrated how he used to think that the recently held demonstrations by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga were taking the country back and slowly killing the economy, as claimed by Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

However, after being forced to pay for his license double the amount he used to pay, Macharia is now angry with Ruto and his government and is ready to join Raila’s demonstrations.

According to him, he has opened his eyes and Raila’s demonstrations are the way to go.

“Baba anaitana demonstrations, hatuendi. Tunacheka tunasema Baba anatuharibia kazi sisi wanabiashara. But now my eyes have opened. Nilienda hata kulipa license. Nilikuwa nimezoea kulipa elfu saba, kuenda kulipa, ni KSh 14,000. Alafu tunaambiwa tulipe elfu mbili za health. Hakuna mahali wanafanya any health investigation,” he said.

He decried that Ruto’s economy was only benefitting a few rich people at the expense of millions of hustlers.

“It’s high time we join Baba in these demonstrations. Wacha tufunge duka mwaka mzima and Kenya becomes a better place. Hakuna haja ikuwe hii economy inabenefit only a few but majority will be suffering,” he said.

