Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church has for the first time admitted to knowing rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie who is under investigation for the Shakahola massacre.

Through his Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Pastor Ezekiel claimed that Pastor Mackenzie shortchanged him in a multi-million TV deal.

He argued that he was a victim of Mackenzie’s business tricks that left him Ksh500,000 poorer while trying to purchase a TV station from the preacher.

In his argument, Ombeta explained that Mackenzie lured Pastor Ezekiel into a deal in which the New Life International Church Pastor was supposed to buy the TV station for Ksh3 million.

“This is a matter that began with a mere commercial transaction since Pastor Ezekiel was looking for a TV Station. On the other hand, Mackenzie was selling one.”

“Pastor Ezekiel then went to Mackenzie and after discussions, he agreed to deposit Ksh500,000. However, Mackenzie later complicated the situation and asked for more than Ksh3 million which was initially agreed upon,” Ombeta explained.

The lawyer argued that after Pastor Ezekiel paid the initial Ksh500,000, Mackenzie attempted to change the terms of the sale that saw the value of the deal balloon to Ksh5 million.

“Mackenzie then increased the cost of the transaction from Ksh3 million to Ksh5 million. In response, Pastor Ezekiel declined to continue with the transaction and told Mackenzie that he was no longer interested since he was going to get his own,” Ombeta stated.

On Friday, April 28, the Prosecution told the Shanzu Court that Pastor Ezekiel and Mackenzie were businessmen who had previously conducted deals before.

The prosecution explained that the two shared a history of business investment, particularly the TV station, which it claimed was used to radicalise followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST