Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Kenyans have expressed their displeasure after sugar prices rose by 33 per cent in seven days.

By the start of May 2023, retailers in Kenya were selling a 2-kilogram packet of sugar at an average of Ksh310.

A spot-check at popular supermarkets across the country showed that various brands of sugar retailing at between Sh415 and Sh423.

Taking to social media, Kenyans wondered what necessitated such a sharp spike in price of the crucial commodity without any earlier indication of a shortage.

Many blamed the government for its inability to cushion them at a time when they were grappling with a high cost of living and skyrocketing taxes.

They also highlighted a worsening state of the economy especially after the Finance Bill 2023 estimates proposed extra deductions and tax hikes in various essential commodities like fuel.

Former presidential running mate Justina Wamae remarked that Kenyans were not angry enough yet, which was why sugar prices had shot up without considering the current economic plight.

The prices increased despite the National Treasury allowing for the importation of duty-free sugar.

In December 2022, the government allowed for the importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of brown or mill white sugar on duty-free status.

Additionally, the government allowed Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) to import a further 200,000 tonnes of sugar duty-free in February 2023.

President William Ruto, on Sunday, April 9, further assured Kenyans that prices of basic commodities would start going down as the government had imported enough, but from the look of things, the president duped us all.

