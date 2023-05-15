Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has proved once again that he doesn’t care about the hustlers.

This is after he increased fuel prices yet again and the subsequent cost of living.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto, through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), increased the prices for the three petroleum products effective Monday, May 15.

EPRA’s Director General Daniel Bargoria said that the increase is attributable to the average cost of imported refined petroleum products which has seen the landing cost of imports varying in prices.

The landing cost of Super Petrol increased by 8.63% in March 2023, Diesel decreased by 2.51% while Kerosene also dropped to 1.13%.

This will see Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene increase by Kshs.3.40 per litre, Kshs.6.40 per litre, and Kshs.15.19 per litre respectively, a review which will be in force up to June 14, 2023.

The upward revision in the cost of all three fuel products now sends the cost of super petrol in the Capital Nairobi to Ksh.182.70 for Petrol prices per litre, while Diesel and Kerosene have increased to Ksh.168.40 and Ksh.161.13 respectively.

However, the subsidy on Diesel and Kerosene has been removed.

This comes after President William Ruto, on Sunday, defended his government’s decision to increase VAT on petroleum products from eight per cent to 16 per cent; a move that will see more increase in fuel prices.

