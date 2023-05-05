Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – A UK-based husband and wife have confessed to independently seeking the services of same witchdoctor to kill each other.

The man identified as Baba Gamu, made the first visit to the witchdoctor, requesting the demise of his wife.

He defended his actions during the family gathering by claiming that he had been informed by prophets of his wife’s alleged use of black magic or juju against him.

He further stated that his estranged wife had even expelled him from their shared residence.

The startling twist in this macabre tale came to light when the family discovered that the witchdoctor, having been entrusted with the task of eliminating Baba Gamu’s wife, had acquired her contact information and photographs.

The witchdoctor subsequently contacted the wife, known as Mai Gamu, and divulged her husband’s intentions to murder her.

Strangely, Mai Gamu and the witchdoctor devised a plan to instead have Baba Gamu eliminated.

