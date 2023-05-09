Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Hundreds of students have been evacuated from a building at the University of Cardiff following a ‘chemical spill’ in a laboratory.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene to check on a ‘small number’ of students following the incident at around 11.20am.

The spill is understood to have been contained, but the university’s Main Building and its surrounding roads remain closed.

South Wales Police has urged people to avoid the area as officers continue to deal with the incident.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of an incident on Park Place in Cardiff, with multiple crews in attendance, alongside emergency service colleagues.

Chemistry student Oscar Hulm said: ‘We were on the other side of the building, but the chemical spill was in Natural Sciences.’

Another chemistry student Theodore Tadros added: ‘Fire alarms went off and we left very prompt – it wasn’t very ordered. People won’t be able to go back in to get their stuff until tomorrow probably.

‘Some people have left their keys indoors but there’s been talks about letting people in later on to grab them. But it’s all up in the air at the moment.’

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called to an incident at Cardiff University at 11:20am this morning. We have deployed a rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and are being supported by the Hazardous Area Rescue Team. This incident is currently ongoing.’

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of a chemical spill in the University’s Main Building. This is a contained incident but the building has been evacuated and temporarily closed.

‘Emergency services are currently on site. At this stage, there are no reported serious injuries or casualties reported.

‘A small number of people are being checked by paramedics as a precautionary measure.

‘Main Building will remain temporarily closed until we are confident there is no risk to health and safety. We will keep staff and students updated as more information becomes available.’