Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed how the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, made a blunder in the plans to oust Uhuru Kenyatta as party leader.

According to Kioni, Uhuru was informed of his ouster from the party leadership through an email on Monday, May 22, at 7:56 pm – hours after the National Delegates Convention (NDC) ended.

The SG indicated he also received the same email addressing his ouster ratified by President William Ruto’s faction, led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega.

Kioni explained that the Nderitu email came late as the party had already approved key resolutions.

On the other hand, he noted that the delays in communication of their ouster, therefore, helped them get a reprieve from the Political Parties Tribunal, which overturned the decision made by Nderitu. The tribunal is set to discuss the matter on May 30.

“The good thing about electronics is that you can get the details, including the time. This email was sent on May 22 at 7:56 pm when we had already held the NDC.”

“We were informed of our ouster after the delegates had decided on the wrangles in the party. Therefore, we served the registrar of political parties with the resolution and also took the order of the Court,” Kioni stated.

Kioni referred to the letter by Nderitu, which confirmed nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege as the party leader.

In the same letter, the ORPP confirmed that Kioni and vice chairman David Murathe were procedurally expelled from the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST